Parliamentary panel to meet tech firms representatives today

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Amid concern over anti-competition, the Parliamentary Panel on Finance will meet tech firm representatives on Thursday.

“Hearing of views of representatives of Associations/Industry stake-holders on the subject ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies’,” says the notice from Lok Sabha.

The meeting is at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

BJP leader and former Union minister Jayant Sinha will chair the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.

The eight tech firm which are likely to appear include Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Ola, Oyo, MakeMyTrip and All India Gaming Association.

