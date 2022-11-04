scorecardresearch
Partly cloudy weather with possibility of light rain in J&K

By Glamsham Bureau

Srinagar, Nov 4 (IANS) Weather was partly cloudy in J&K as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 1.3 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 2.3, Kargil minus 3 and Leh also minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.8, Katra 14.8, Batote 9.7, Banihal 6.6 and Bhaderwah 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

–IANS

