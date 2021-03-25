ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Parts of India to see deadly heat waves in coming decades: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 25 (IANS) Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will likely reduce the impact of deadly heat waves by half, but the heat waves will become commonplace across South Asia, including major crop-producing regions in India — such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, says a new study.

The findings, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, indicated that these deadly heat waves will likely become more commonplace in the coming decades even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Even at 1.5 degrees, South Asia will have serious consequences in terms of heat stress,” said researcher Moetasim Ashfaq from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The future looks bad for South Asia, but the worst can be avoided by containing warming to as low as possible,” Ashfaq added.

The results differ from a similar study conducted in 2017, which predicted that heat waves of lethal temperatures will occur in South Asia toward the end of the 21st century, the researchers said.

The researchers suspect the earlier study is too conservative, as deadly heat waves have already hit the region in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, large parts of India and Pakistan experienced the fifth deadliest heat wave in the recorded history, which caused about 3,500 heat-related deaths.

In the new study, the researchers used climate simulations and projections of future population growth to estimate the number of people who will experience dangerous levels of heat stress in South Asia at warming levels of 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

They estimated the wet-bulb temperature residents will experience, which is similar to the heat index, as it takes into account humidity as well as temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wet-bulb temperature of 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) is considered to be the point when labour becomes unsafe, and 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) is the limit to human survivability — when the body can no longer cool itself.

Their analysis suggests at 2 degrees of warming, the population’s exposure to unsafe labour temperatures will rise more than two-fold, and exposure to lethal temperatures rises 2.7 times, as compared to recent years.

“The future looks bad for South Asia, but the worst can be avoided by containing warming to as low as possible,” Ashfaq added.

–IANS

vc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleXiaomi announces Rs 100cr-support package for entrepreneurs
Next articleAdam Levine gets his 27th tattoo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates