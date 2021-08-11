Patient chants Gayatri Mantra while docs perform brain tumour surgery

- Advertisement -

Jaipur, Aug 11 (IANS) A video of a surgery is going viral where a patient is seen undergoing brain tumour surgery while chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

The tumour is being seen removed from the brain without making the patient fully unconscious, but administering only a local anaesthesia. The doctors were also seen interacting with the patient during the operation.

During this operation which lasted for 4 hours, the patient was seen chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

Dr KK Bansal, senior neurosurgeon at a private hospital, told the media that 57-year-old Ridhamal Ram, a resident of Churu, used to have epileptic seizures repeatedly. Due to this, he also lost his voice for some time. An examination revealed a brain tumour in the speech area of the brain. The tumour was in such a position that the patient’s voice could be lost due to surgery. There was also a risk of being paralyzed. In such a situation, it was decided to keep the patient conscious while performing brain surgery.

In this surgery, the doctor was seen talking to the patient for some time, would sometimes ask the patient to chant Ram-Ram and the patient was asked the name of a fruit.

The team of doctors took out the tumour with the help of CUSA (Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator) and microscope by making a two-inch incision in the head.

–IANS

arc/bg