Pay Rs 2,000 and pre-reserve upcoming Galaxy S21 in India

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Samsung on Friday announced that customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

The customers interested in getting early access to the upcoming Galaxy flagship can make the reservation on Samsung India’s e-Store www.samsung.com or Samsung Shop App.

“Customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price,” the company said in a statement.

Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3,849 for free.

The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship will be available to consumers till January 14, 2021.

The South Korean tech giant is set to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus as well as Galaxy S21 Ultra phones on January 14.

According to the industry sources, the S21 may come with a 6.2-inch display, S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.

The high-end S21 Ultra is likely to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets.

The teaser video for the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event showed that the Galaxy S21 series will have an enhanced rear camera module design and come with a phantom violet colour option.

–IANS

wh/na