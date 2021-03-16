ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

People aren't missing their second Covid jab in US: CDC

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 16 (IANS) Nearly everyone who got their first dose of a two-shot Covid-19 vaccine got their second dose within the recommended window in the US, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a report in The Verge, during the first two months of the US Covid-19 vaccination campaign, around 12 million people got their first dose and were also scheduled for their second dose.

The second dose is supposed to be given three weeks after the first for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine (with a few days’ buffer on each side). In that group, 88 per cent of people had their second shot on schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 9 per cent of people who had their first shot between December 14 and February 14 had not yet received their second dose but were still within 42 days from their first dose, the report said.

The CDC said that when a delay is unavoidable, people can wait that long. Three percent of people were outside of the 42-day window and had missed the dose, it added.

To look at those numbers in a different way, the CDC also looked at everyone who’d received a second dose during those two months to see how many people received it within the recommended period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 95 per cent of people were on schedule. Just under 3 per cent of people were late (but within the 42-day window), and 1.5 per cent of people had their second injection early.

Such high numbers of people getting their second dose — and getting it on time — are reassuring, the CDC wrote in its report.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines may have some protection with just one dose, but a single dose wasn’t part of the clinical trials, and it’s not clear how long that protection might last, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second shot boosts the immune system and gives people the full benefits of the vaccines.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft releases tool to protect customers against server attack
Next articleOnePlus 9 series to come with 2 years of warranty
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Emma Willis nervous about hosting 'The Voice' live

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) TV presenter Emma Willis will be hosting the reality show "The Voice", and she admits being nervous.Willis is hosting...
Read more
Sports

Bumrah to join IPL bandwagon at month-end after wedding break

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's wedding has turned a blessing in disguise, allowing him a welcome break ahead of...
Read more
Sports

A look at gains from a memorable indoor athletics season

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 16 (IANS) The World Athletics Indoor Tour organised 25 competitions in 11 different countries across Europe and North America. In all,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Balakrishna's passion for cinema unmatchable: Pragya Jaiswal

What's in a name? Ask Bollywood's 'Gods'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Raj, Rahul and Prem don't set the heartbeats racing as youth icons anymore. Bollywood is increasingly returning to its roots,...

Elliot Page: I would ask my mom if I could be a boy someday

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actor Elliot Page has opened up about his new identity. The 34-year-old came out as a transgender man...

Leah Remini: My daughter thinks I'm ridiculous

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress Leah Remini says her daughter Sofia thinks she is ridiculous. The Hollywood star, who rose to fame as...

Vaani Kapoor: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' required a body type I never had

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always tried to be fit but her upcoming film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" pushed her...

Emma Willis nervous about hosting 'The Voice' live

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) TV presenter Emma Willis will be hosting the reality show "The Voice", and she admits being nervous.Willis is hosting...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates