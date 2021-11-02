HomeWorldTechnology

PM Modi, Bill Gates discuss ways to step up clean energy innovation

By Glamsham Bureau
Glasgow, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday and discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation — a multinational initiative to accelerate public and private global clean energy innovations.

Meeting Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 Summit in the UK’s Glasgow, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the work being done by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in India.

Bill Gates briefed Prime Minister on the progress of Mission Innovation, and they discussed ways to step up activities in India under it, as well as promising opportunities in areas like green hydrogen, aviation fuels, battery storage, and vaccine research.

