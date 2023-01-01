scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

PM Modi to address science congress on Jan 3

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3 via video conferencing.

The focal theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.

It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

–IANS

ans/dpb

Previous article
Food delivery platform Grubhub to pay $3.5 mn for misleading customers
Next article
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma resurfaces, cites 'difficult' year to rural teachers
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US