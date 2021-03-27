ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

POCO sells over 5 lakh M3 smartphones in India

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) POCO India on Friday said that the company has sold over 5 lakh units of its M3 smartphones in India within 45 days of its launch.

Since the launch, POCO M3 has received a solid response from POCO fans and consumers, the company said, while announcing a special “Yellow” sale on the occasion of Holi.

The yellow variant of the phone will again go on sale on March 29 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

POCO M3 comes with a 6.53-inch FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 tall body aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and AI beauty mode.

The device features a 6,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports Adreno 610 GPU for smooth gaming and video experience.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB — priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It was launched in three colours — power black, cool blue and yellow.

–IANS

gb/arm

Previous articleFacebook launches Holi-themed Avatar stickers
POCO sells over 5 lakh M3 smartphones in India

