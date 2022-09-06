Popular Apple Fitness+ trainers Brown, Gozo bid goodbye

San Francisco, Sep 6 (IANS) Ahead of the service’s second anniversary this December, Dustin Brown and Betina Gozo, two popular trainers on Apple Fitness+, have abruptly announced their departure.

In an Instagram post, Brown, who announced his departure from the service, said he has “decided to move back to Melbourne”.

“After being in the US for over two years, I had the opportunity to travel back to Australia and spend time in my studios and the community here,” Brown, former yoga trainer on Fitness+, wrote.

“I am following and listening to my heart, and I have decided to move back to Melbourne! This means my time at Apple Fitness+ is coming to an end,” he added.

Along with Brown, Gozo, a former core and strength trainer, announced her exit from the service after two years of being part of the team.

“I am sad to share that my time on the Fitness+ trainer team is coming to an end. I’m so grateful to have been part of this incredible team in LA,” Gozo wrote.

“The devotion, character, knowledge, and hard work of every single one of you is impeccable,” she added.

Apple Fitness+, launched in 2020, costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually, and is included in the top-tier Apple One subscription.

A three-month trial is offered as part of a new Apple Watch purchase.

