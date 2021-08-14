Prajakta Koli joins Shakira, Naomi Osaka on Google charity

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli popularly known as ‘MostlySane’ will be representing India at Google.org, the charitable arm of Google.

The organisation is committing $25 million in grants to non-profits addressing economic inequities faced by women and girls, as its next ‘Impact Challenge’.

Prajakta will be joined by 28 other women leaders from diverse sectors and geographies such as artist Shakira, first US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, athlete Naomi Osaka, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchu Tum, among others.

Having recently won an Emmy Award for the ‘Creators For Change’ documentary, Prajakta said: “Google has always been such a cheerleader for creators like me. This is another such occasion where they have included me in a conversation that affects so many of us.”

Prajakta will be one of the expert panelists who will screen the applicants and help Google.org make the most informed funding decision.

She added, “It’s an absolute honour to be in a list that features such powerful global female leaders from around the world. I am very grateful to lend to a cause that advances equity for women and girls around the world and creates pathways to prosperity.”

Impact Challenges are a way for Google to give money and support to non-profits with ideas for working toward solving problems. Past Impact Challenges have covered topics such as artificial intelligence and climate change.

Each selected organisation will receive between $300,000 and $2 million in funding as well as non-monetary support like mentorship from Google. The selected organisations will be announced in late 2021.

Sharing the vision behind the initiative, Jacquelline Fuller, President, Google.org, said: “Gender inequity is one of the most urgent challenges we face as a society, and COVID-19 has put the economic future of women and girls at even greater risk. We want to support organisations helping women and girls turn their economic potential into power: From programmes addressing systemic barriers to economic equality, to those cultivating entrepreneurship, developing financial independence, and more.”

On the work front, Prajakta is currently shooting for ‘Mismatched’ season 2 and her debut film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

–IANS

eka/kr