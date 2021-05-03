Pratibha Jain to join Everstone Group as corporate affairs head

Adv.

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Leading lawyer Pratibha Jain has been appointed as private equity and real estate investment firm Everstone’s group general counsel and head of corporate affairs.

Jain is the founder of the Delhi office of Nishith Desai Associates.

“I am delighted to welcome an established lawyer of Pratibha’s calibre to the Everstone family. This association comes on the back of a long working relationship, and we are thrilled to have her as part of the leadership at Everstone. I wish her the best and look forward to a great journey together at the firm,” Sameer Sain, Co-Founder & CEO, The Everstone Group said, in a statement.

Jain recently received the “Woman Lawyer of the Year Award 2019” at the Global Legal Summit and Legal Leaders Award 2019 organised by the magazine, Business World and ranked one of the top lawyers for Private Equity by the Forbes magazine.

She has worked on some of the most challenging projects in financial services and regulatory sector, including representing Ministry of Finance for structuring of India’s first quasi sovereign wealth fund with proposed corpus of over six billion and structuring of SWAMIH fund, government’s $3 billion plus debt fund for stalled housing projects and listing of Bombay Stock Exchange. She most recently advised foreign investors in their investment into Reliance Retail and Reliance Ventures.

Founded in 2006 by Atul Kapur and Sameer Sain, Everstone has emerged as a market leader with a large institutional platform and a team of over 350 experienced professionals based in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru), London, New York and Mauritius.

The firm manages assets in excess of $5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital.

–IANS

