Pre-book DIZO GoPods D, DIZO Wireless on Flipkart just for Re 1

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) DIZO, a brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, on Tuesday announced that users can pre-book DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless on Flipkart by paying just Re 1, for each unit, anytime between July 21-23.

This pre-book will ensure guaranteed availability of the products during the Big Saving Days on Flipkart from July 25-29.

Consumers using an ICICI bank debit and credit card for purchase can, additionally, get a 10 per cent instant discount. For Flipkart Plus members, the offer starts from July 24 onwards, the company said in a statement.

The DIZO GoPods D comes in two colour options — black and white. Meanwhile, the DIZO Wireless comes in four trendy colours — orange, black, blue and green.

The DIZO GoPods D features 20 hours of music playback, game mode at 110ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App, intelligent touch controls.

The DIZO Wireless comes with a flexible and lightweight neckband design, features trendy and cool colours, memory metal, 11.2mm driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm, 17 hours of non-stop battery life, game mode with 88ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App.

A 40mAh for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case will give users 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge and up to a total of 20 hours of music playback combined with the charging case, the company said.

Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable signal, long transmission distance and low power consumption.

–IANS

vc/bg