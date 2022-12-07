Princeton Digital Group launches $300 mn data centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Princeton Digital Group (PDG) on Wednesday launched its flagship data centre called MU1 in India with an investment of $300 million.

The data centre at Airoli, Navi Mumbai, provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings and has achieved the ‘IGBC Platinum’ certification, which is the highest standard of green buildings certification.

The campus will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers — large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies, the company said in a statement.

“The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth,” said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of PDG.

Despite global supply challenges and disruptions, PDG said it delivered MU1 within 20 months of its announcement and ahead of its scheduled timeline.

MU1 will be powered up to 40 per cent by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption.

Established in 2017, Singapore-headquartered PDG is a market leader in Asia’s hyperscale data centre market with presence in five countries with a portfolio of 20 data centers and 600 MW capacity.

“With a formidable team of highly experienced data center professionals, PDG has ambitious plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG.

The company is backed by blue-chip institutional investment firms like Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).

