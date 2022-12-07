Probe into Musk's move to convert rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms

San Francisco, Dec 7 (IANS) The local authorities here are launching a probe into Elon Musk’s move to convert some rooms at Twitter headquarters into small bedrooms.

Local TV channel KQED quoted representatives from the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection as saying that they are launching an investigation into “reports Twitter has converted several office rooms at its headquarters into sleeping quarters for employees”.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” they said.

Musk replied on Wednesday that “City of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities,” tagging a report about a 10-month-old baby who suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose at a city playground.

One of his Twitter followers commented: “You’re directly or indirectly forcing employees to sleep at work (let’s be honest, people generally don’t choose to sleep at work) and your reaction to getting called out for it is a straw man argument? What happened to you, dude?”

After his call to either be “extremely hardcore” at work or quit, Musk converted rooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into small bedrooms, featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant work monitors, the media reported.

The beds are prepared for remaining “hardcore” staffers to be able to stay overnight at the office, Forbes reported.

As employees came to the office this week, they saw several rooms in the office being converted into “small sleeping quarters”, the report mentioned, citing sources.

The bedrooms have “bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration”.

The report said there were maybe “four to eight such rooms per floor” at the Twitter HQ.

