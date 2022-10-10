Project generates power from treated water in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 10 (IANS) To generate power from a stream, state-run Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) has commissioned a pilot scheme near the Himachal Pradesh capital that is capable of generating up to 3 kilowatts of power.

The pilot project was undertaken at a water treatment plant in Ashwani Khad by SJPNL where Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) has installed a micro hydropower generator to supply electricity to seven villages.

The PICO generator is a compact and sophisticated version of ‘pump as turbine’ (PaT) which are small bundled units capable of generating power up to 5 kW by using flowing stream of water from any source like a river or even can be operated using reject water from a waste treatment plant.

A spokesperson for KBL said: “With this innovative solution, we can help consumers generate hydropower of up to 500 kW from running water stream with suitable head and flow availability. It is basically a pump running in reverse mode (as a turbine) which uses water to generate electricity.

“With decreasing coal reserves and rising levels of air pollution we are more and more inclined towards harnessing natural, renewable resources for generating power.”

Mandeep Gupta, executive engineer, Jal Shakti Vibhag, said: “We shall be eager to see how this concept can harness maximum potential for the department and the state.”

Apart from generating power, these units can also be coupled directly to a pump using a coupling or gear or pulley arrangement which could be used to pump water from remote locations where the availability of power supply is a challenge.

–IANS

vg/pgh