ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

PUBG Mobile completes 1 billion downloads worldwide

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 26 (IANS) PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games in the world has managed to cross one billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games worldwide.

“PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games in the world has achieved a new milestone. The game, according to Tencent, has managed to cross 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China,” the company said in a tweet.

According to data by an analytics firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile is only behind two other games in terms of downloads. The top two ranks belong to Kiloo Games’ Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush Saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company made this announcement while releasing a report on its online games. It claimed that its revenue rose 29 per cent in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets.

In addition, the firm mentioned that its two-hit games, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, continued to top the rankings in China and internationally, respectively, in the same quarter.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile developer Krafton has invested $22.4 million in the homegrown exports company Nodwin Gaming, the media reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim is to “maintain some presence in what was once its key overseas market” after the ban on PUBG along with several other Chinese apps last year (although Krafton is a South Korea-based firm).

–IANS

wh/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft-owned GitHub bets big on Indian developers, students
Next articleMedia & Entertainment industry expected to reach INR 2.23 trillion by 2023: FICCI-EY report
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates