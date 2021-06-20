Public Wi-fi available at all 15 railway stations of Kashmir Valley

Adv.

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Public Wi-fi connectivity has been made available at all the 15 railways stations of the Kashmir Valley.

The 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley are Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund and Banihal, which spread out in the four districts of Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal and Qazigund.

These stations have now been have been integrated with the wi-fi network of 6,021 stations of the Indian Railways.

Wi-fi is already available at the stations in Kathua, Budhi, Chhan Arorian, Hira Nagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal and Ram Nagar of the Jammu region.

Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said: “Today, on World Wi-Fi Day, I am delighted to announce that Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one the largest integrated public Wi-Fi network in the world connecting 6000 plus stations across the country.

“All the stations of Valley now have public Wi-Fi. It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected. I convey my appreciation to the team Indian Railways and RailTel, which has worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable feat, the Railway Minister said.Commending Indian Railways for achieving this commendable feat.”

Minister of States for PMO, Jitendra Singh said: “I am very happy to note that 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley in Jammu and Kashmir are now live with RailWire Wi-Fi. This will be an added amenity for the people of the region and the country. I wish everyone a very Happy World Wi-Fi day.”

Designed to offer users the best internet experience, Wi-Ffi at Railway stations will be available to any user who has a smartphone with working mobile connection for KYC considerations.

–IANS

ssb/ksk/