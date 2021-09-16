HomeWorldTechnology

Punjab sets up first genome sequencing facility

By Glamsham Bureau
Chandigarh, Sep 16 (IANS) The Punjab government has commenced its first genome sequencing facility in Patiala town and 150 samples were tested with no new variant of coronavirus identified, state Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said on Thursday.

He said now the report would be ready within five to six days. Earlier, the government used to send the samples to Delhi and it took at least a month to confirm if there was a new variant.

The minister said the laboratory received the MinION Mk1C developed by UK-based manufacturer, Oxford Nanopore.

MinION is a unique compact and portable USB-powered device that allows one to sequence both DNA and RNA with real-time analysis providing access to actionable results.

The genome sequencer and supportive equipment have been donated by a US-based non-profit organisation PATH as part of its on-going COVID-19 response support to the state.

–IANS

vg/vd

