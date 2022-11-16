Qualcomm to transform into connected chip company for intelligent edge: CEO

<br>At his keynote address during the ‘Snapdragon Summit 2022’ at the Maui island in the Central Pacific, part of the Hawaiian archipelago, Amon said the technology that powers our smartphones is beginning to go everywhere where mobile experience goes.

"People ask me, can you define Qualcomm assets? I define those assets in three parts — everything wireless and everything cloud-connected 100 per cent of the time; high-performance computing for a low-power device and complete device intelligence," Amon emphasised.

"We have a belief at Qualcomm that this scale of AI is going to happen at the edge. AI is becoming more and more pervasive in our experiences, but AI at the edge of the device is different," he added.

The latest premium mobile platform called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is another step towards realising his dream that aims to reinvent premium mobile gaming in the metaverse era.

According to the Qualcomm CEO, smartphones are our most inseparable device to date.

"It has fundamentally changed society, and we’re doing more and more amazing things on mobiles. From the ability to stream 4K and 8K videos from anywhere and mainstream gaming — apart from capturing and sharing pictures and remaining connected 24/7 — a smartphone is really an incredible device," Amon elaborated.

To make this elevated smartphone experience more deeper in our lives, "we have to keep pushing the boundaries of communications (whether it’s cellular or Wi-Fi), CPU processing, graphics processing, digital signal processing, image processing, AI processing and many more".

He said that we are really changing from the company that used to be a wireless communication company for the mobile industry, into "the connected processor company for the intelligent edge".

"I see our mobile technology and snapdragon chips going to computers, to the merger of physical and digital spaces, to an ecosystem of wearables and cars, etc," the Qualcomm CEO told the audience on Tuesday.

"That is the mission of Snapdragon to be able to deliver those experiences across devices and continue to push the technology forward," Amon noted.

Snapdragon has become synonymous with premium mobile experiences worldwide.

"While our financial outlook is being temporarily impacted by elevated channel inventory, our diversification strategy and long-term opportunities remain unchanged," the CEO said last month.

"In edge networking internet of things (IoT), we have seen positive share traction related to the rollout of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions for enterprise access points and retail mesh systems," informed Amon.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

–IANS<br>na/ksk/

