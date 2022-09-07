Qualcomm unveils 2 new Snapdragon chips for mid-tier phones

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platforms to address the mid-tier and mass-volume smartphone segment.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 extends users’ reach with expansive connectivity and sustained, efficient power and performance for high-intensity gaming.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 offers impressive performance and AI to make interactions seamless and intuitive. This chip also provides advanced photography features as well as improved connectivity, the company said in a statement.

Commercial devices powered by Snapdragon 6 are expected to be available in Q1 2023, while devices based on Snapdragon 4 are likely to be available in the ongoing third quarter.

“Both Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 provide upgrades in their respective series to enable advancements in capture, connectivity, entertainment, and AI. These new mobile platforms help our customers to deliver advanced solutions for consumers,” said Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 allows users to capture 108 MP photos and video with computational HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors — a first in the Snapdragon 6-series.

Snapdragon 6 features the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine enabling up to three times improved AI performance compared to its predecessor for intelligent assistance across the board, including AI-based activity tracking.

“With hard-hitting gaming features that deliver up to 35 per cent quicker graphics rendering and up to 40 per cent faster processing, Snapdragon 6 powers HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for winning entertainment,” said the company.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 boasts impressive performance and multi-day battery life.

The platform features up to 15 per cent improved CPU and up to 10 per cent enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation, allowing users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment.

“Based on our long-lasting collaboration with Qualcomm, we can’t wait to introduce our upcoming new iQOO smartphone adopting the new Snapdragon mobile platform,” said Nipun Marya, chief executive officer, iQOO India.

“As a company, we will continue to find the perfect balance between performance and affordability by utilising the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile platform in the future,” said Francois La Flamme, head of strategy and chief of marketing office, Motorola.

–IANS

na/