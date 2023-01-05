scorecardresearch
Qualcomm unveils new SoC for vehicles

By News Bureau

Las Vegas, Jan 5 (IANS) Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled a new System-on-Chip (SoC) to support digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The ‘Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC’ supports “mixed-criticality workloads, allowing for digital cockpit, ADAS and automated driving (AD) capabilities to be co-implemented on the same hardware,” the company said in a statement.

It is designed to provide the highest level of automotive safety, enabling a “hardware architecture to support isolation, freedom from interference and quality-of-service (QoS) for specific ADAS functions.”

“We continue to remain at the forefront of automotive compute innovation, and as we enter the era of Software Defined Vehicles, the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC family defines a new setpoint for high-performance power-optimized mixed-criticality architectures,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies.

At the event, the company also highlighted the “global momentum of multiple generations of the Snapdragon Ride Platform, which has had an accelerated adoption rate from leading global automotive companies who are rapidly developing safe and updateable ADAS and AD solutions”.

“We attribute the success of our Snapdragon Ride Platforms to the strong relationships and collaborations we have with automakers and Tier-1 ecosystem and look forward to our continued efforts to innovate together to advance the industry’s efforts in delivering safe and secure ADAS and AD systems,” Duggal said.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm also announced that it has partnered with the automotive company Visteon to accelerate the development of “high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits.”

“The combination of Visteon’s SmartCore software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will enable automakers to deliver advanced features & functions in their next-generation cockpits quickly with production programmes targeted for 2025,” said Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, Visteon.

