Quora launches Poe, platform to talk to AI chatbots

San Francisco, Dec 22 (IANS) Social question-and-answer website Quora has launched a platform called “Poe” that will allow users to ask questions, receive instant answers and engage in back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots.

As reported by TechCrunch, Poe (Platform for Open Exploration), which is currently only available on iOS, is intended to be a place where people can easily interact with a variety of different AI agents.

“We have learned a lot about building consumer internet products over the last 12 years building and operating Quora. And we are specifically experienced in serving people who are looking for knowledge,” a Quora spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We believe much of what we’ve learned can be applied to this new domain where people are interfacing with large language models,” it added.

Poe functions similarly to a text messaging app, but for AI models — users can communicate with the models separately, according to the report.

Poe’s chat interface offers a variety of conversation topics and uses cases, such as “writing help,” “cooking,” “problem-solving,” and “nature”, the report added.

“We think this will be a fun way for people to interact with and explore different language models. Poe is designed to be the best way for someone to get an instant answer to any question they have, using natural conversation,” the spokesperson said.

For now, Quora says it is concentrating on scalability, gathering feedback from beta testers, and addressing any issues that arise, said the report.

