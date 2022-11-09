Rain, snow expected in J&K during next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Nov 9 (IANS) Light to moderate rain and snow was expected in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) office on Wednesday.

The weather was generally cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.4, Pahalgam 2.9 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.1, Kargil 1.6 and Leh minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.6, Katra 12.6, Batote 6.3, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

–IANS

sq/dpb