Rain, snow likely to continue in J&K

By Glamsham Bureau

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Rain and snow is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir areas, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday.

“Mainly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in plains and snow in higher reaches is likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

The higher reaches in the valley, including the hill resort of Gulmarg, received the season’s first snowfall in the past two days. As a result, temperature has dropped in the UT.

Srinagar had 5.5, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 4.4, Kargil 0.4 and Leh minus 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17, Katra 13.2, Batote 5.8, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 6.1 as the minimum temperature.

–IANS

sq/dpb

