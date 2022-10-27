scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Raj govt grants Rs 36.56 cr for digital libraries in 344 residential schools

By Glamsham Bureau

Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 36.56 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 residential schools of the state.

The approval was given by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in compliance with the announcement made during the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23,

officials confirmed.

With this approval, digital libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be established in various residential schools, multipurpose hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Schools run under Tribal Area Development Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Minority Affairs, School Education Department etc.

–IANS

arc/shb/

Previous article
OPPO fastest-growing with 14% growth in Q3 among top 5 vendors in India
Next article
Ketki Dave to play stern mother-in-law in 'Pushpa Impossible'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kriti Sanon

Hina Khan

Pragya Jaiswal

Rubina Dilaik

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US