ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Rapid on-site drug detection using wearable sensor

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Feb 8 (IANS) Researchers have developed a wearable sensor that can detect illegal drugs in sweat.

The drugs can be detected by using nanomaterials technology that amplify the optical signal of narcotics to a flexible, body-worn material.

The technology enables fast and highly sensitive drug detection — the sweat patch is attached to the skin for a certain period of time and then irradiated with light for testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the researchers, it only takes one minute without requiring additional process.

“The developed technology would overcome the technological limitations on identifying drug and prohibited substance use and enable drug detection without invasive and ethical problem,” said researcher Ho Sang Jung from the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS).

For the study, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, the researchers focused on sweat which is not invasive and relatively free from human rights issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, only small amount of substances is discharged in sweat, even though sweat contains various drugs taken so a highly sensitive sensor technology had to be developed for better detection.

The team’s highly sensitive sensing utilized the surface-enhanced Raman scattering technology capable of enhancing the Raman signal of chemical substances by 1010 times and more.

As the Raman scattering signal includes the specific signal of molecules, intuitive substance identification is possible no matter what drug is discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers paid attention to the cocoon protein, a flexible and wearable material to develop a wearable optical sensor, according to the researchers.

A silk fibroin solution, a natural protein, was extracted from silkworm cocoon to make a 160 nanometer (nm) thick film.

The film was coated with 250 nm thick silver nanowire and transferred to the medical patch that can be attached to the skin.

Once the patch absorbs the sweat, the drug substance in the sweat penetrates the wearable sensor and reaches the silver nanowire.

By exposing the Raman laser on the patch, the drug can be detected in real time without removing the sensor.

–IANS

vc/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTikTok takes on Facebook with US e-commerce push: Report
Next article‘MayDay’ takes Amitabh Bachchan to his cult classic ‘Deewar’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

TikTok takes on Facebook with US e-commerce push: Report

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) Chinese short-video making app Tiktok is reportedly planning an expansion into e-commerce in the US, where it will...

Edtech firm BYJU's becomes ICC's global partner for 3 years (Ld)

Novel AI tool to thwart Covid mutations

Visa announces grants for women-owned businesses in India

Xerox acquires AR firm CareAR to expand software portfolio

'81% of Indian users feel hesitant while using some apps'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021