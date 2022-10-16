Razer to bring its wireless earbuds to PlayStation, Xbox

San Francisco, Oct 16 (IANS) Global consumer technology company Razer is planning to bring its “Hammerhead” wireless earbuds to PlayStation and Xbox in November for $149.99.

According to The Verge, the features include active noise cancellation, Chroma RGB lighting effects, a USB-C audio transmitter along with a USB-C-to-A adapter since the series X/S consoles don’t have a USB-C port.

“The Xbox version is the definitive model because it can connect to Xbox consoles (this requires a special security chip in the audio transmitter) plus PlayStation consoles,” Razer’s PR lead, Will Powers, was quoted as saying.

“If you’ve just got to have the PS-themed colorway, know that it’s limited in terms of compatibility compared to the Xbox version despite being the same price,” he added.

It also supports 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with mobile devices.

Moreover, the USB-C HyperSpeed transmitter will deliver low-latency audio (ranging from 25-35ms) and with the charging case, users can get up to 30 hours of total use. However, the buds themselves last only eight hours, said the company.

The earbuds feature dual ‘environmental noise cancelling’ microphones that will provide clear vocals, the company added.

However, Razor has also unveiled a Nintendo Switch-style Android handheld device priced at $399.99 that is touted as the world’s first 5G gaming device.

