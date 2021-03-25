ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

RBI flags major concerns over cryptocurrency

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank has flagged major concerns over cryptocurrency to the government.

Speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, the Governor said that digital currency is one thing and the cryptocurrencies which are being traded in the market is something else.

The statement from the central bank governor gains significance as the government is set to come up with a Bill on cryptocurrency wherein it is likely to ban all such cryptocurrencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both RBI and government are committed to financial stability. We have flagged certain concerns around cryptocurrencies which are being traded in the market. We have flagged certain major concerns to the government, and it is still under examination in the government and government will come out with a decision or sooner than later,” he said.

Das was of the view that there is no difference of opinion between the RBI and the Centre on cryptocurrency.

On the forex market and the Indian rupee, he said that it is a dynamic situation, and there are two objectives of the RBI’s forex intervention — to prevent excessive volatility of the exchange rate of Indian rupee against the dollar, and the second theme is that emerging market economics need to build up their own buffers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising that emerging market economies should build up their forex buffers, Das said that the recent framework of International Monetary Fund also recognises that forex intervention has become necessary for emerging market economies to deal with volatile situations and to deal with adverse situations.

“We are ready always to keep it (forex rate) stable because certainty and stability is good is good for investors. It is good for importers, it is good for exporters, in fact it is good for all stakeholders in the economics.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rrb/sn/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ release date deferred over Covid resurge
Next articleAbhimanyu Dassani’s debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ bags a global spot
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates