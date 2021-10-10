realme C25Y is another decent budget smartphone

- Advertisement -

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) In a bid to offer more options in the budget segment, global smartphone maker realme has come up with a new phone under its entry-level C-series starting at Rs 10,999.

- Advertisement -

The realme C25Y comes in two storage variants — 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 11,999 — and two colours — glacier blue and metal grey.

The smartphone comes with a 50MP AI-based triple camera setup and a huge battery.

- Advertisement -

We used the device with 4GB+128GB storage variant in glacier blue colour for a while and here’s how it fared.

In terms of design, the smartphone boasts a simple design with a triple rear camera setup on the top left. The blue colour makes the device look more attractive and soothing.

- Advertisement -

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent. It brings a larger field of view, displaying more information while providing excellent game, audio and video experience.

We did not find any difficulty while using the device under direct sunlight as it offered perfect brightness.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and two 2MP cameras. For selfies, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

This is the first C-series phone that comes with a 50MP camera. And overall, the camera output was good as it allowed us to capture group photographs and landscape shots with ease.

The selfie camera too delivered decent images under bright light conditions.

The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T610 processor, which has an octa-core CPU where all cores are 1.8 GHz, with two of them being Cortex-A75, the other six – Cortex-A55. The octa-core 4G mobile platform UNISOC T610 adopts the Arm DynamIQ architecture design.

The performance of the smartphone was decent to normal usage. However, if you are a gamer or loves to play high-end games, this phone might be not for you as it lags while playing heavy games.

The smartphone packs a massive 5000mAh battery, with is appreciating keeping the price of the smartphone in mind. And the best part is that it supports an 18W quick charge. We found that the 5000mAh battery is enough for the phone to last around a day.

Meanwhile, fast charge support adds icing to the cake.

Conclusion: If you are looking for a smartphone for basic mobile gaming, streaming content online and offline for your daily use then realme C25Y can be a good option. The smartphone gives solid competition to smartphones from POCO and Redmi in the same price segment.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

vc/ksk/