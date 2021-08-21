realme GT 5G impresses with strong performance, design

- Advertisement -

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Fast-growing smartphone brand realme has now unveiled a new smartphone — realme GT 5G — to boost 5G adoption along with offering some strong and impressive specifications for the users in India.

- Advertisement -

The realme GT 5G comes in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue colours in 8GB+128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999 along with a dual-tone leather design variant, Racing Yellow, in 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 41,999.

The smartphone brand offers impressive phones, and has recently surpassed OPPO for the fourth slot with shipment growth of 175 per cent year-over-year (YoY), according to market research firm IDC.

- Advertisement -

We used the device with Racing Yellow Dual-Tone Leather Design for a few days and here’s how it fared.

While the other variants feature glass backs, the Racing Yellow Dual-Tone Leather Design sports a vegan leather on the rear panel, which makes the device look premium. Also, it simply makes the device’s back smudge-free, which is a plus point. We also found that the leatherback offers a better grip.

- Advertisement -

As compared to the glossy back, this design attracted us more. Also, the phone is lightweight and can be handled easily with one hand.

In terms of display, the smartphone packs a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full screen and it supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The so-called 120Hz refresh rate means that the screen can present 120 frames per second.

At the same time, the smartphone supports 120Hz/360Hz touch sampling rate. Compared with the 120Hz touch sampling rate, the realme GT has an automatic sampling rate adaptation function, which greatly balances power consumption and performance.

In the game mode, it reaches a 360Hz sampling rate, and the touch is more user-friendly.

In addition to automatically adjusting the brightness, it also equips with dual ambient light sensors, which can adjust to the most comfortable brightness for the eyes automatically.

While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues and the colour reproduction remained intact even when we viewed the screen from different angles.

Talking about its rear camera setup, the smartphone packs a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro lens

The camera app includes a 64MP Mode, Super Night Mode, Panoramic View, Expert, Timelapse, Bokeh, HDR, Ultra Wide-angle, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Dazzle Color Mode, Hypertext, Portrait Distortion Correction.

We found that the images clicked from the rear sensor were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.

The Sony’s 16MP front camera will satisfy your various selfie needs, supporting AI beauty mode, Bokeh Effect, etc. In particular, the beauty algorithm developed for different genders, different skin types and different facial shapes and features allow you to take selfies that show natural and delicate skin easily.

Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. We noticed that the device is good for gaming as it could handle most mid-to-heavy games. The smartphone did not lag at all while multitasking.

Realme GT packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. It can be considered as decent as on a full charge, it lasted around a day. Our usage included clicking pictures, gaming and watching videos, etc.

Conclusion: With neat looks and spectacular specifications, including a powerful chipset, impressive camera and leatherback, the realme GT 5G stands out from the crowd. Overall, this smartphone is going to impress a lot of Android users in India.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

vc/na