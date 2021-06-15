realme GT launched with Snapdragon 888 chipset in overseas markets

Adv.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Tuesday introduced its flagship killer smartphone — realme GT — that comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The smartphone is now available for purchase in selective countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia and Thailand with additional markets to follow.

The new realme GT with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in three colours — dashing silver, dashing blue and racing yellow for 599 euros at realme official online platform as well as other authorised distribution channels.

“We are thrilled to bring our flagship killer phone to users worldwide. The realme GT is the first leap forward in our ‘Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy’, which was announced earlier this year, and which aims to disrupt the mid-to-high-end phone segment,” Sky Li, CEO, realme, said in a statement.

The 8GB+128GB variant will be available on sale for just 369 euros only on AliExpress.

The realme GT’s design is based on the core concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars which were made for high speed, long-distance driving combined with exceptional performance and luxury features.

The realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display capable of providing the high responsiveness required by even the most hardcore gamers.

It boasts a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional-grade photos.

This is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1.

The company said it will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users’ feedback before launching the new realme UI later this year.

–IANS

