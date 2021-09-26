Realme GT Neo 2 to launch in India next month

- Advertisement -

After unveiling in China, global smartphone brand realme is all set to introduce its latest smartphone, the GT NEO 2, next month in India.

Madhav Sheth, VP of realme and CEO of Realme India, Europe, and Latin America has confirmed that the GT Neo2 will launch in the company’s biggest market in October.

The smartphone will be available in three storage variants — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB — priced at 2,499 CNY, 2,699 CNY and 2,999 CNY, respectively.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform. This chipset is famous for its balanced performance, providing powerful performance and a stable experience.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED Display and features a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a color contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000:1.

The company earlier said that it is the first time that realme packs a 5000mAh massive battery in its realme GT lineup.

With a large capacity battery that supports 65W SuperDart charging, the realme GT NEO 2 provides full-day battery life for heavy users without any pressure, the company has claimed.