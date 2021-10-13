realme GT Neo 2 with Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme launched a new smartphone ‘realme GT Neo 2’ with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and 65W fast charging in the Indian market on Tuesday.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes with a 12GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs 35,999 in neo black, neo blue and neo green colour.

The first sale is scheduled for October 17 on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Consumers can avail a discount of upto Rs 7000 during this festive season (Inclusive of Bank Offer) on Flipkart and realme.com.

“The realme GT NEO is a dialogue between technology and new life, representing our commitment to challenging the status quo and empowering new lives through technology in the post pandemic era. The NEO green is a visualised element of such an attitude,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India, Europe & Latin America, told IANS.

“With the launch of all new and the only flagship series, the realme GT series, we have announced our new ambition to shake up the premium market,” he added.

realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and DC dimming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It also supports up to 7GB of virtual memory (Dynamic RAM Expansion).

It runs on Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 that comes with a GT Mode 2.0 for gaming.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging.

Other features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cooling system to ensure gaming.

–IANS

