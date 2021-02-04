Realme launches 2 phones in X7 5G series in India

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Realme on Thursday made two new additions to its X series family with the launch of the X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G smartphones in India as the company aims to become a “5G leader” in the country.

The X7 5G will be available in two colours — Space Silver and Nebula — priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, Realme said, adding that the first sale is scheduled for February 12 on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

The realme X7 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available in two colours – Fantasy and Mystic Black. The device will be available in a single variant, 8GB+128GB, the first sale of which is scheduled for February 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have set our vision for 2021 to become a 5G leader in India. While the realme X7 5G series is just another step towards achieving this vision, we have expansive plans to make 5G enabled smartphones available to the populace,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

“Hence we will bring 5G smartphones across price segments – from budget to flagships.”

Realme X7 5G is India’s first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole camera display, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz.

Realme said that X7 5G comes with the newly upgraded 50W “SuperDart Charge” which can charge its 4310 mAh battery up to 100 per cent in 47 minutes.

Its triple camera set-up comprises a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor and comes with a 360-degree surrounding antenna while also supporting 5G+5G dual SIM and dual standby, and 5G plus Wi-Fi multiple network acceleration.

Equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and a 65W SuperDart charge technology, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supporting 120 Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Equipped with an upgraded 64MP wide-angle quad-camera, realme X7 Pro 5G’s 64MP wide-angle main camera uses Sony’s flagship IMX686 sensor.

To enable consumers in purchasing the future-ready 5G X series smartphones, Realme on Thursday also launched an upgrade programme.

With the new initiative, consumers are required to pay only 70 per cent of the original price of the smartphone during check-out.

After 12 months, the buyer can make payment of remaining 30 per cent and retain the existing smartphone.

However, in case a consumer wishes to upgrade their smartphone with the latest X series flagship, they can return the current smartphone, and upgrade to a new smartphone, again by paying only 70 per cent of the new smartphone’s price.

–IANS

gb/bg