Realme launches DIZO as 1st global brand under TechLife vertical

Gurugram, May 25 (IANS) Global smartphone company realme on Tuesday announced the first consumer tech brand under its TechLife ecosystem — DIZO — that has made its debut as a global brand from India.

Pronounced as ‘dee-zoe’, the brand will focus on entering into four major product categories — smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and accessories.

DIZO will receive all support from realme on three key aspects — industrial design, supply chain and AIoT (Artificial Internet of Things) experience that works perfectly with realme Link App, the company said in a statement.

“The newest brand will enable users to experience a smart, efficient, and an interconnected life. Being the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, I am very excited to tell you that DIZO already has great products in the pipeline to offer,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe.

Realme said that focus of DIZO will be to create a portfolio of AIoT solutions for daily lifestyle. DIZO products will soon come to India and other countries in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

“Even before its first product launch in India, DIZO has already established a presence of over 320 service centres in more than 310 cities across India,” said realme.

The TechLife ecosystem of the company is looking for innovative partners globally to provide products with a new technology experience for users through independent R&D, joint custom development and product selection.

“We leave options to onboard brands to choose their original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners freely,” according to Sheth.

In case any brands need support of a local OEM, realme will provide all the support in figuring out local OEM partners for them, who could help them manufacture their products and give the best quality assurance.

The company aims to launch over 100 new AIoT and lifestyle products in 2021 — from TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulbs and more.

