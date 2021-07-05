realme narzo 30 brings 5G within young gamers' reach in India

Adv.

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Fast-growing smartphone brand realme has taken a definitive lead in launching affordable 5G devices in India so that the masses can be part of the experience when 5G becomes a reality. The newly-launched realme Narzo 30 is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country.

In Q1 2021, realme shipments in India were mostly driven by Narzo 30A and Narzo 20 series, contributing 26 per cent of its share and indicating the popularity of the Narzo series (CMR data). Today, Narzo has created a user base of more than 5 million.

The 6.5-inch realme narzo 30 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G that supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby (letting the smartphone support 5G SIM cards online by 5G network), and offers 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with a maximum 180Hz sampling rate.

Let us see if the Rs 15,999 device (6GB+128GB) in racing silver colour is your best affordable 5G bet.

Weighing 185 gram with 8.5mm super slim design, realme narzo 30 5G is one of the thinnest 5G smartphones that enables a great in-hand feel.

With a 6.5-inch display and an incredible screen-to-body ratio, the realme narzo 30 5G brings users a better visual experience. The display comes with 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution, 600 nits brightness peak, and 16.7 million screen colours.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chip mixes two Arm Cortex-A76 cores in its octa-core CPU operating up to a speedy 2.2GHz, which is enough for streaming and mobile gaming for long hours.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 uses the leading 7nm fabrication process, which is up to 28 per cent more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process, extending battery life.

realme narzo 30 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. With the 18W type-C quick charge, it gave streaming for more than 12 hours and gaming for 8 hours.

The device has a ‘Smart 5G Power Saving’ mode that can help achieve 30 per cent lower power consumption than phones without this feature.

On the camera front, realme narzo 30 5G has an advanced 48MP Nightscape Camera — comprising a 48MP high resolution main camera, B&W portrait lens, and macro lens.

The Nightscape mode has several built-in night filters. With the multi-frame synthesis engine technology, it takes a set of photos with different light exposure simultaneously and then combines them into one.

Besides maintaining a good exposure with highlight spots, it can also increase the light of the dark to make it clearer with more details.

The new colour filter system in the B&W Portrait lens detects a more comprehensive array of light, assisting the primary lens in capturing light better, enhancing image contrast, creating retro-style images, and adding texture to portraits.

The ultra 4cm macro lens enables users to get closer and discover the beauty of the micro world with a 4cm shooting distance.

realme narzo 30 5G has a 16MP front camera that is good for selfies with F2.0 aperture, smart beauty mode, Bokeh Effect, etc.

Photos clicked from both rear and front cameras came out impressive.

For mobile gamers, the device has a unique dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows players to enjoy up to 11GB experience with 6GB hardware by converting ROM to virtual RAM.

realme narzo 30 5G comes with realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11 out of the box.

Conclusion: For young gamers, the device offers peak performance via strong processor and battery enhancement features. For those who aspires to own a 5G smartphone in a budget, realme narzo 30 5G is an optimum choice at the moment.

–IANS

na/