realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A arrive in India (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme on Wednesday introduced newest additions to its Narzo series family, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A, in the Indian market.

The realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available in two stylish colours — sword black as well as blade silver, priced at Rs 16,999 (6GB+64GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB) from March 4.

Meanwhile, the Narzo 30A will be available in two colours – lazer black as well as lazer blue — priced at Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB) respectively from March 5.

“With realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and realme Narzo 30A, realme has elevated the gaming experience of young mobile users across the country, with exceptional power, performance and battery life,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said in a statement.

realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP camera with a wide-angle f/2.3 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture.

For selfies, you get a 16MP camera with f/2.1 aperture.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery and offers support for 30W fast charging.

realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch display. It features a waterdrop-style notched display.

The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The smartphone houses a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a monochrome sensor.

It features an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging technology.

–IANS

wh/na

