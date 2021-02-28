realme Narzo 30 Pro outsmarts nearest 5G rivals

ADVERTISEMENT

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Ramping up its popular Narzo series with youth in mind, smartphone brand realme has brought Narzo 30 series in India that includes two devices — Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

The realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage editions, priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

We used the Narzo 30 Pro for around a week and here is what we think about the latest mid-range warrior.

In terms of design, the smartphone scores decent marks thanks to its matte plastic finish design at the back.

The device comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side. The phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom along with the speaker. The volume rocker is on the left. All of them are properly placed for single-hand use.

A rectangular-shaped protruded camera module for a triple rear camera system. The phone gets a dedicated microSD slot and dual SIM slot.

The device features a tall 6.5-inch display with an IPS LCD panel, screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The company has used a high-resolution display that offers 1080 x2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display offers a screen-to-body-ratio of 83.7 percent and houses a punch-hole for the selfie camera placed on the top-left corner. The display overall has good color output and the viewing angles are conventional.

The smartphone is powered by the highly acclaimed MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Chip with 5G+5G DSDS, benchmarking at 340,000+.

With MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, the Narzo 30 Pro is being billed as the “most powerful 5G gaming mid-ranger”.

The device comes running Realme UI 1.0, based on Android 10, but it’s expected to get an Android 11 update once Realme UI 2.0 officially rolls out.

The UI layout is identical to previous-generation realme smartphones including the Narzo 20 series.

During our review, we did not feel any lag while using the device for the everyday tasks such as using it for emails, calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos, etc.

The games like Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9 were easily playable at max graphics.

It is a fairly reliable phone and good enough for someone who is looking for a smartphone for playing games and using social media.

The phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone captured excellent images during the day, bringing ultra-clear and rich details. It has a 16MP in-display front camera to satisfy the new-age selfie demands.

The camera software offers Portrait mode, Super Nightscape, Ultra macro (rear camera), Pano mode and more.

The 5,000mAh battery inside the phone supports 30W fast charging and can be charged up to 50 per cent in 25 minutes and 100 per cent in 65 minutes.

The smartphone easily lasts over a day and can even extend to close to two days depending on the usage.

Conclusion: The smartphone offers a massive battery, a good camera as well as good gaming processor at a pocket-friendly price. It will definitely make an impact on those who are looking for a powerful 5G device for less than Rs 20,000.

(Md Waquar Haider can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

wh/na