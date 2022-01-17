realme number series phones hit 40 mn shipments globally

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme has achieved a new milestone of 40 million shipments of its number series smartphones, a new report said on Monday.

According to Strategy Analytics, realme’s number series was ranked fourth as of Q3 2021 among the ‘New Age Smartphone Families’.

In Q3 2021, realme became the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million units globally.

“New Age Smartphone Families” are defined as smartphone product lines that have launched since 2018, including Reno from OPPO, iQoo from vivo and Galaxy M from Samsung.

“Our number series is aimed at young users across the world, and we have successfully brought in numerous tech innovations that have been well received by our users. We have some exciting plans to expand on our number series this year and bring in more disruptions in the industry,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group.

The realme Number series achieved this milestone in only 14 quarters as the realme 1 was launched in 2018.

As a 5G leader in India, realme is the first to bring a 5G phone into the Indian market, realme X50 Pro 5G in February 2019 and has become top 5G smartphone brand in India with a 23 per cent share in Q2 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.

–IANS

na/