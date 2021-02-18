Realme Race to launch as 'GT 5G' on March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Realme on Thursday announced that the upcoming flagship smartphone codenamed ‘Race’ will be officially unveiled under the name Realme GT and will make its global debut on March 4.

According to the company, the upcoming smartphone will enrich the high-end product line-ups of Realme and meet the demand of young people in the Gen-Z for top-tier performance.

“Realme GT is based on our ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit and is an indication of what Realme has in place for its users this year. Realme GT represents our philosophy of forefront of innovation, design and product value, which is something that young people can resonate with,” Madhav Sheth, Vice-President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

Realme GT is based on the concept of GT sports cars, which were designed for high speed and long-distance driving, and combines both high performance and reliable attributes.

The new performance flagship will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

In 2020, Realme was one of the first manufacturers to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform in Realme X50 Pro 5G, becoming the first 5G flagship smartphone in India.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset with its limitless possibilities will connect more people around the world with a fast and smooth 5G experience especially in terms of gaming, video and communication capabilities.

Realme has launched various smartphones across all price ranges from entry-level up to flagship segments, including India’s first 5G smartphone Realme X50 Pro 5G.

–IANS

