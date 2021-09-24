realme to dole out offers worth Rs 500 cr during its festive sale

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme said on Friday that it will dole out offers worth Rs 500 crore for its festive season sale in early October, which will be available on its official website www.realme.com and partner platforms.

The offers will be applicable across smartphones and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products of the company.

“We will be offering amazing deals and offers to our beloved clients during the realme festive days sale,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme, and CEO, realme India, Europe and Latin America.

realme led the India market in 5G smartphone shipments, capturing more than 22 per cent share in Q2 2021, as per a report by Counterpoint Research.

The company said that its next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target — shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

According to Counterpoint, realme took the sixth spot with 15 million shipments and 135.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the second quarter of 2021.

Out of 100 million realme users worldwide, 50 million users are from India alone.

Amid the chipset shortage, the company is targeting six million handsets and two million AIoT products for the upcoming festive season.

–IANS

wh/arm