realme unveils GT 5G phones, forays into laptop market in India

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Wednesday announced its flagship realme GT 5G series with the launch of two smartphones — realme GT 5G and realme GT Master Edition 5G — along with foraying into the super-competitive laptop market in India.

The GT Master Edition smartphone will be available in three storage variants — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB — priced at Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively, in Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black colours.

The realme GT 5G will come in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue in 8GB+128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999 along with a dual-tone leather design variant, Racing Yellow, in 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 41,999.

The realme Book (slim) laptop will be available in two colours, Real Grey and Real Blue, and two versions — 11th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor with 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 44,999 and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor with 8GB+512GB priced at Rs 56,999 as part of the introductory offer for the first sale scheduled for August 30.

“We have disrupted the entry and midrange segments, and now, with our ultimate Flagship killer realme GT 5G series, we are set to disrupt the premium segment with the best-in-class technology and innovation-based offering,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

On entering the laptop market, Sheth said: “We are extremely excited to introduce the most important part of our ‘1+5+T’ strategy, our first laptop — the realme Book (Slim). realme aims to be India’s No.1 online laptop brand and realme Book (Slim) is our first major step in that direction”.

realme GT 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Smart 5G technology.

The smartphone features a 120Hz Super AMOLED full-screen and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with 65W SuperDart Charge and a massive 4500mAh battery, which can be charged to 100 per cent in approx 35 mins, the company claimed.

The smartphone consists of a 64MP Sony triple camera with a newly upgraded multi-frame synthesis algorithm which gives clarity close to 108MP and also comes with a Sony 16MP Ultra-clear front camera.

realme GT Master Edition 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G flagship processor, which adopts the current 6nm advanced process, four A78 architecture super cores, and the main frequency is up to 2.4GHz, bringing a comprehensive and powerful performance experience.

The smartphone supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate and has a 100 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour display.

It features a 4300mAh battery and a 65W low-voltage high current flash charging and adopts a 3C-certified dual-cell design, helping higher charging efficiency and making it safer to use. It sports a 64MP primary camera and a 32MP Sony selfie camera.

realme GT 5G will be available at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels from August 25, while the Master Edition will be available from August 26.

The realme Book features a 14-inch full-screen display with a 3:2 screen ratio, stereo sound by DTS, powerful bass sound by HARMAN and 11 hours battery life with 65W super-fast charging.

The laptop boots Windows 10 Home edition preloaded with Microsoft Office 2019.

–IANS

vc/na