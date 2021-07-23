realme unveils new watches, buds in India

Adv.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Friday launched new products, including smartwatches and buds, for Indian consumers starting at Rs 1,499.

The new products are realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Buds Q2 Neo, Buds Wireless 2, Watch 2, and Watch 2 Pro.

“For realme, India has always been a top priority market,” realme Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, Madhav Sheth, said in a statement.

“Through the launch… we have reiterated our focus on providing high-performing tech lifestyle products for our customers to have a smart, free, trendsetting, and connected lifestyle,” he added.

The Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch large colour display touchscreen with a high resolution of 320*385 pixels that can display vibrant and lifelike images.

It also includes a rich library of over 100 watch faces. It also consists of a dual-satellite GPS, which provides the highest positioning accuracy of 2.5 metres and the fastest positioning time of up to 2 seconds.

The Watch 2 Pro comes with a 390mAh high-efficiency battery.

On the other hand, the Watch 2 features a 1.4-inch large colour touchscreen with a high resolution of 320*320 pixels and houses a 315mAh battery. It also comes with smart IoT control, IP68 water-resistant and a 22mm width watch band.

Both realme Watch 2 Pro and Watch 2 also consist of an intelligent real-time heart rate monitor and 90 sports modes including outdoor sports and indoor sports.

realme Watch 2 Pro is available in two colour space grey and metallic silver at Rs 4,999 and will be up for sale on July 26 on realme.com and Amazon.

realme Watch 2 is available in black colour and is priced at Rs 3,499 on realme.com and Flipkart from July 26.

realme Buds Wireless 2 — a neckband with ANC — comes with a unique laser bead design and supports active noise cancellation, a feature that is only available in high-end flagship earphones and headphones.

It comes in two colours — bass yellow and bass grey — at Rs 2,299 and will be up for sale on realme.com and Flipkart from July 26.

Buds Wireless 2 Neo features 88ms super-low latency for gamers, magnetic instant connect, quick switch between devices, a massive 17 hours total battery life and provides 120 minute of playback on a 10 minute charge.

It will be available in two colours black and blue at Rs 1,499 on realme.com and Amazon.

Buds Q2 Neo consisting of a built-in 40mAh battery in the buds and a 400mAh battery in the charging case.

It also features a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver for an incredible sound experience, 88ms super-low latency gaming mode for perfect sync between video and audio while playing games or watching movies and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls.

It provides users with an instant connection using Bluetooth 5.0; intelligent touch control.

It will be available in two colours — black and blue at Rs 1,599 from July 29 on realme.com and Flipkart.

–IANS

vc/vd