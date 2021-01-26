ADVERTISEMENT
Realme Watch 2 specifications revealed ahead of launch

By IANS
Beijing, Jan 26 (IANS) Realme upcoming Watch 2 specifications and images have surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, revealing details of the smartwatch ahead of launch.

Considering the information revealed by FCC, the Realme Watch 2 doesn’t appear to be that big an upgrade over its predecessor, reports GSMArena.

According to the listing, the watch may come with a 1.4-inch TFT display with a 320×320 pixels resolution, which is identical to the original Realme Watch, as well as Bluetooth v5.0.

But the detachable silicon straps now come with Realme’s “Dare To Leap” slogan like rear panels of a few of its smartphones.

The smartwatch is also listed with a 305mAh battery that is larger in capacity over the 160mAh one available on the earlier model.

The Realme Watch 2 appears to have compatibility with devices running on Android 5.0 and above.

It may come with heart rate and SpO2 sensors along with a range of workout modes as well as a meditation mode and can track a user’s sleep.

