realme X7 Max 5G: Stellar mid-ranger amplifying experiences 24/7

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) As the country slowly returns back to normal after facing a lethal second Covid wave, customers who shelved their plans and were looking for an ideal mid-range smartphone now has realme X7 Max 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor to try on.

For those who deeply scan hardware before buying a smartphone, the Dimensity 1200 (with next-gen 6nm process technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC), delivers 18 per cent reduced transistor density and 8 per cent reduced power consumption (compared with Dimensity 1000+).

It means better energy efficiency and powerful performance in a mid-range flagship.

Featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display for smooth gaming, 50W SuperDart Charge with a 4500mAh battery and a Sony 64MP triple rear sensor, the 6.43-inch X7 Max 5G is now available in three colours — Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way — for Rs 26,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 29,999 (12GB+256GB) on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Let us dig deeper into how the device (12+256Gb in Mercury Silver colour) can be your long-lasting companion in these shelter-at-home and remote work/learning era.

Let us stay with the 5G mobile chip. Its “1+3+4” octa-core architecture combines one A78 ultra-large core, three A78 large cores, and four low-power cores.

The ultra-large core features a maximum frequency of 3GHz, delivering flagship performance and power efficiency.

Combining all these data together, Dimensity 1200 aims to deliver 22 per cent improved overall performance at 25 per cent increased energy efficiency — a perfect win-win for those who love solid internals.

With a 179 gram slim and light body, it offers both glossy and matte textures on a single surface.

The back of the body is created with a unique, micron-sized matte surface manufacturing process for a high-quality texture that does not leave any fingerprint marks.

Equipped with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, the smartphone ensures a smooth user experience (a delight for mobile gamers).

The realme X7 Max 5G supports 120Hz/360Hz touch sampling rate.

Compared with the 120Hz touch sampling rate, the realme X7 Max 5G has an automatic sampling rate adaptation function, which greatly balances power consumption and performance.

In the game mode, it reaches a 360Hz sampling rate and the touch is more user-friendly, and the response is quicker.

Play Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena: Free Fire, Among Us, Minecraft or super racy Asphalt 9, the device offers a good experience in mid-rage devices.

In addition to automatically adjusting the brightness, the smartphone is also equipped with dual ambient light sensors, which can adjust to the most comfortable brightness for the eyes automatically.

On the battery front, it houses a 4500mAh battery powered by a 50W SuperDart Charger which gave nearly half the juice in about 20 minutes.

On the camera front, it features a Sony 64MP triple camera and a Sony 16MP Ultra-clear selfie camera, supporting AI beauty mode, Bokeh Effect, etc.

The ‘Super Nightscape’ mode includes a new pure raw night scenario algorithm to remove noise and further improve both detail and expression.

Images came decent in both the bright and low-light conditions.

The device comes with the latest realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. With 5G-ready Dual SIM, realme X7 Max also offers the most mature foundation for 5G networking in the future.

Conclusion: In the remote work, learning and streaming times, Indians want devices that stay with them for a longer period while delivering day-long enhanced performance. realme X7 Max 5G comes really close to meeting their expectations, amplifying the user experiences and proving to be a stellar mid-range smartphone.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be reached at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

vc/na