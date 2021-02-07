Realme X7 Pro a gamechanger in empowering masses with 5G

ADVERTISEMENT

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) With an aim to empower the masses with the 5G technology in India, fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has unveiled a new 5G-ready, mid-range smartphone to take on the competitors.

realme X7 Pro 5G is one of the first smartphones that offers top-notch MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED panel and super-fast charging technology with the 65W fast charger.

Priced at Rs 29,999, the smartphone comes in single storage variant 8GB+128GB and has two colour options to choose from — Fantasy and Mystic Black.

We used the Mystic Black variant for a week and here’s how it fared.

The smartphone offers a premium design and has a matte surface with a frosted glass finish, and the front comes with a pre-applied screen protector.

On the front, there’s a punch-hole display, volume rockers on the right edge, power key on the left. On the bottom edge, you will find the SIM-tray, USB Type-C port and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. However, the phone has skipped the 3.5mm jack in this smartphone.

The back panel comes with a quad-camera setup — with a slight bump — and the company’s branding. It looks classy, but I noticed that the device is a bit slippery and attract fingerprints, but, it is not properly visible due to the black colour.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a circular notch on the top left corner, AMOLED panel, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 5 and support for HDR video playback.

The phone looks good with slim bezels around the corner and one can see on-screen content even under direct sunlight without any difficulty as it produces enough bright light to be used under such conditions. It renders vibrant colours and deep blacks.

The 120Hz refresh rate can automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz based on the app being used.

The smartphone comes with the quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

After clicking pictures in 64MP mode under bright light conditions, we found those to be pretty decent as the device delivered likeable shots with good details and colour reproduction.

However, in the low-light conditions, it struggled to deliver decent shots.

The ultra-wide camera is decent but not very impressive and the addition monochrome module definitely adds value to the camera setup.

On the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter, which delivered decent images under good light, but you may find your skin tone extra smoothened even after turning off the beauty filter.

So, overall, if you are looking to post pictures on Instagram or Facebook, this camera setup will surely provide you quite decent shots to post them online but, you cannot expect professional photography.

The realme X7 Pro packs MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000+, a 7nm-based SoC, which we saw in the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

We did not feel any lag while using the device for the everyday task such as using it for emails, calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos etc. However, the phone went a little slower when graphics were set too high.

The in-display fingerprint sensor as well as the face unlock was very fast to unlock the device.

The processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the smartphone runs realme UI based on Android 10.

The device has a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. And, it did charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 30-35 minutes, which definitively makes it likeable for many users.

Conclusion: Overall, realme X7 Pro is a satisfactory 5G-ready device with a lot of features, including massive battery and decent processor. The phone is set to give some solid competition to OnePlus Nord and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

If you want to be among the first to have a 5G-driven device, this is a great device in the mid-price segment.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

vc/na