Redmi K40 Gaming Edition tipped to land as Poco F3 GT in India

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand POCO’s upcoming smartphone F3 GT is likely to release in India as a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

In a new 30-second reel posted to Twitter, the brand teased the Poco F3 GT’s gaming triggers. It also confirms the use of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC.

According to Android Authority, if the company is planning to launch the phone as a POCO in India, it may be one of the more interesting rebrands of late.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256B storage.

The smartphone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Recently, POCO, from the house of Xiaomi, said that it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest-growing brand in the country.

The brand is now among the top 3 online smartphone players in the country in just 10 months.

Last year, POCO X2 became the best-selling smartphone on Flipkart under the price segment of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in March within one month of its launch and POCO X3 was featured as one of the best phones under 20K segment.

–IANS

vc/vd