ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Redmi launches X series Smart TVs at Rs 32,999

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Wednesday announced the brand’s foray into the Smart TV category with the launch of Redmi Smart TV X series.

The smart TV series by Redmi includes the Redmi Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. All three smart televisions feature the same specifications but come in three different screen sizes.

The Redmi Smart TV X series starts at Rs 32,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch option and Rs 57,999 for the 65-inch variant. The new Smart TV X series will go on sale on Amazon and Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios from March 26 at 12 noon and it will also be made available in offline retail stores later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India today has 170 million households with a television but less than 20million homes own Smart TVs. We launched our range of Mi TVs over three years ago and have been leading the Smart TV market since the past 10 consecutive quarters,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said in a statement.

The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with 4K HDR technology and Dolby Vision and also support HDR 10+.

The audio output is 30W with support for DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pass through via e-ARC. It runs the 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU coupled with Mali G52 MP2 and has 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TVs run on Android 10 out of the box and also come with Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.

The Redmi TV comes with three HDMI 2.1 enabled ports all of which bring ALLM. One of the HDMI ports also supports eARC to connect Dolby Atmos soundbar or home theatre to the TV.

New TVs come with two USB ports, one optical port and a 3.5mm port. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwilio acquires India's ValueFirst to boost customer engagement
Next articleShweta Shetty brings 90’s back with ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Wikimedia plans paid service for big tech firms

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) The Wikimedia Foundation is planning to launch a new paid service for technology giants that draw on Wikipedia...
Read more
News

Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain starrer ‘Hello Charlie’ to release on April 9

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amazon Prime Video & Excel Entertainment to premiere the adventure comedy, Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain starrer 'Hello Charlie' exclusively on April 9, 2021
Read more
Technology

Amazon's hackathon to boost developers, software engineers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Amazon India on Tuesday launched the 'Amazon Smbhav - Build for India' Hackathon to bring the community of developers...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.

Kohli moves back into top-five of ICC T20I rankings

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli has moved back into the top five of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I...

4th T20I: England's pace a big challenge for India (Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) England's pace bowling and opener K.L. Rahul's position in the playing XI, especially at the top of the order,...

5th ODI: SA beat India by 5 wkts, win series 4-1

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) South Africa women on Wednesday beat India by five wickets in the fifth ODI and thus sealed a 4-1...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates