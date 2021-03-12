Redmi Note 10 Pro Max takes camera experience to top level

ADVERTISEMENT

By Md Waquar Hiader

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, has brought its much-anticipated Redmi Note 10 series to its fans in the country, as the company further strengthens its leadership position in the mid-range segment.

The brand introduced three smartphones under the series: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10, which come with a refreshed design and latest technological advancements, such as up to 108MP camera and up to 120Hz Super-AMOLED display.

We used Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in Vintage Bronze colour (6GB RAM/128 internal storage) for a couple of days and here is what we think about the phone.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max carries a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes in Dark Night, Glacial Blue and Vintage Bronze colours.

The phone has what Xiaomi calls the ‘Evol’ design. The device looks premium thanks to the glass back panel and a unique hue and look.

The volume and power buttons are positioned on the right. The power button also doubles up as the fingerprint sensor. The top body houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, type-C USB charging port is at the bottom while the dual speakers are on either side.

These are genuinely loud stereo speakers. The tray on the left has two Nano-SIM slots and a separate microSD card slot.

There’s also an IR blaster placed at the top of the frame to help users directly control TVs, set-top-boxes and more with the device.

New rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top right corner.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is an option to choose between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates.

Despite the Super AMOLED panel, the device does not have an under-display fingerprint scanner. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right that doubles as a power button.

The display works well and even in bright sunlight, one would have any trouble using it.

The overall performance of the display is good. During the review, it was a treat watching web series as well as YouTube on the mobile device.

Underneath the hood, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor (which does not support 5G). The device comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage to choose from.

During the review, we played games like COD Mobile and the phone handled it smoothly without any lag.

During daily usage, there were no issues with social media chats, clicking phones, performing multimedia tasks and other tasks.

The smartphone comes with the current MIUI 12 on Android 11 and Xiaomi promises a dramatic overhaul is coming soon with MIUI 12.5.

Now the USP.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a quad camera setup featuring a 108MP primary camera, 8MP Ultrawide lens, 5MP Super-Macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera offers a 16MP in-display sensor, with the tiniest punch hole made and measuring a mere 2.96mm in diameter.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has taken a leap forward with the introduction of a 108MP primary camera.

The MIUI camera app has been enhanced to suit new age social media creators, with features such as Night mode 2.0, VLOG mode, Dual video, Pro Video mode, Magic Clone, Long exposure mode and much more, allow creators to move and do more beyond basic smartphone photography.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a massive 5020mAh battery that will easily last for more than one day, and upto two days under moderate usage conditions. It also comes with a 33W in-box fast charger that fuels the device from zero to 59 per cent in flat 30 minutes.

Conclusion: No doubt, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is far ahead of its competitors in the mid-price segment. The device offers a great display and an industry-leading camera along with power-loaded performance.

